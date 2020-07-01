12 noon July 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 1st July 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the eastt at 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 17.4 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 3.0 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of June:

At Hewanorra Airport: 160.8 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 79.1 mm.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:39 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 18 mph or 30 km/h with a few gusts.

Weather: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 1:37 pm…Low at 5:57 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 2:44 pm…Low at 7:24 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 4 to 7 feet or 1.2 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Lingering moisture and instability associated with the passage of a tropical wave will produce a few cloudy periods and some scattered showers with possible thunderstorms aver the Eastern Caribbean region.

A plume of Saharan dust is expected to cause a reduction in visibility over the Eastern Caribbean region immediately following the passage of the tropical wave.

Another tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is expected over the far southern portion of the region by Thursday. This wave is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

A third tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. – SOURCE: St. Lucia Met. Services

