12 noon July 2, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 2nd July 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 25 mph or 41 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.4 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 3.3 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.4 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 3.3 mm.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:40 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 23 mph or 37 km/h, with a few gusts.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few brief showers.

Persons with dust allergies and respiratory illnesses are asked to be vigilant

due to marginally poor air quality.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 2:36 pm…Low at 6:47 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 3:43 pm…Low at 8:14 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to brisk winds and above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few brief showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will generate moderate to brisk easterly winds and above normal seas around the Eastern Caribbean for the next few days.

A plume of Saharan dust will continue to reduce shower activity, visibility, and air quality over our region during the next couple of days.

A weak tropical wave is currently over the Lesser Antilles moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h. No significant rainfall is expected with the passage of this wave due to the presence of Saharan dust.

A second tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next five days.

( 0 ) ( 0 )