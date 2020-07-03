12 noon July 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 3rd July 2020

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 22 mph or 35 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.5 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 3.6 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.9 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 6.8 mm.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:40 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 22 mph or 35 km/h..

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few brief showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 3:25 pm… Low at 7:36 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 4:32 pm… Low at 9:03 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility, brisk winds and rough seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few brief showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate moderate to brisk easterly winds and rough seas around the Eastern Caribbean for the next few days.

A plume of Saharan dust will continue to reduce shower activity, visibility and air quality over our region during the next couple of days.

A tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. A second tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa is moving westward near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next five days. – SOURCE: St. Lucia Met. Services

( 0 ) ( 0 )