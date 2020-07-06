12 noon July 6, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 6th July 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with showers nearby.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy with showers nearby.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 23 mph or 37 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 6.2 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 2.7 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 8.1 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 9.7 mm.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 22 mph

or 35 km/h, with occasional gusts.

Weather: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with scattered showers and a

chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight. From

late tonight into tomorrow, generally cloudy to overcast at times

with scattered showers, some of which will be heavy, and thunder-

storms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 5:28 pm…Low at 9:58 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 6:35 pm…Low at 11:25 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to brisk winds and above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy with a few scattered showers over the Leeward Islands.

Over the Windward Islands, partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, becoming mostly

cloudy to overcast at times with scattered moderate to heavy showers, gusty winds

and thunderstorms from late tonight into tomorrow.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave will continue to cause occasional cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms over Eastern Caribbean region today.

Another tropical wave, located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is moving westward at about 20 mph or 31 km/h. This wave is expected to bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and thunderstorms mainly over the Windward Islands and areas further south from late tonight into tomorrow.

A third tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

