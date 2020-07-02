2020 CXC examinations candidate, please take note

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations would like to inform:

1. All candidates who are registered for the June 2020 CXC examinations, that their timetables are available. Candidates are to collect their timetables at the center where they registered – secondary schools, Ministry of Education Offices in Castries, Vieux-Fort or Soufriere. A valid photo ID is necessary.

2. Candidates who wrote the January 2020 CSEC examinations are informed that their certificates are now available at the Educational Evaluation and Assessment Unit, 3rd floor, Francis Compton Building, Waterfront, Castries. A valid photo ID is necessary.

3. Candidates who wrote CXC examinations privately between January 2006 and June 2019 and have NOT collected their certificates are asked to collect them at the Educational Evaluation and Assessment Unit, 3rd floor, Francis Compton Building, Waterfront, Castries.

4. Individuals with a knowledge of Information Technology who are desirous of invigilating CXC examinations can complete an online application at http://invigilation.education.gov.lc — SOURCE: Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations

( 0 ) ( 0 )