6 p.m. July 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 p.m. Weather Report

Date: 1st July 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 17.4 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 4.7 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of June:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil. At GFL Charles Airport: 2.3 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:39 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 22 mph or 35 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a chance of a few brief showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 12:45 am… Low at 7:46 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 07:24 pm… High at 1:52 am.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy occasionally becoming cloudy with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Lingering moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave will cause a few cloudy periods and some scattered showers over some of the islands of the region tonight.

Another tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 20 mph or 19 km/h. Unfavorable upper-level conditions along with Saharan dust is limiting shower activity associated with this wave.

A third tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

The plume of Saharan dust is expected to reduce shower activity and visibility over the Eastern Caribbean region during the next couple of days. — SOURCE: St. Lucia Met. Services

