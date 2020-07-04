WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 4th July 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy with light haze.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace At GFL Charles: nil

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.9 mm At GFL Charles:6.8 mm

Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:40 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 4:09 pm… Low at 8:24 pm

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 5:16 pm… Low at 9:51 pm

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility, brisk winds and rough seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with some scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate moderate to brisk easterly winds and rough seas around the Eastern Caribbean for the next few days.

A weak tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the lesser Antilles may cause some cloudiness and showers over the islands from tomorrow.

Two other tropical waves located over the Central and Eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

— SOURCE: St. Lucia Met. Services.

( 0 ) ( 0 )