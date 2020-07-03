34-year-old man becomes Guyana’ 14th COVID-19 death

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Guyana’s 14th COVID-19 death has been identified as a 34-year-old father of three of Bartica.

Abdool Khan died at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Thursday afternoon; he was in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since June 22.

His three-year-old child is among those tested positive for the deadly disease in Bartica. The News Room was reliably informed that eight of his family members have since been placed under quarantine.

Khan owned and managed a business in one of the interior locations.

Just two days ago Guyana recorded its 13th COVID-19 death at the GPHC.

That individual was identified as 42-year-old Bent Street, Albouystown resident.

Kevin Ridley was referred to Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital on Monday, June 29 by another health facility.

He had complained of shortness of breath and so doctors at the hospital conducted a COVID-19 test on him but he died hours later the same day at the hospital.

The News Room was reliably informed that Ridley was never admitted to the hospital and it is unclear how many persons he came into contact with.

