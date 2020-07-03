6 a.m. July 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

6:00 a.m. Weather Report

Date: 3rd July 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the southeast at 23 mph or 37 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.4 mm

Sunset tonight: 6:36 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:40 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 08:37 am… High at 3:25 pm

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:04 am… High at 4:32 pm

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility and rough seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few brief showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will generate moderate to brisk easterly winds and rough seas around the Eastern Caribbean for the next few days.

A plume of Saharan dust will continue to reduce shower activity, visibility and air quality over our region during the next couple of days.

Two tropical waves, one located over the central Tropical Atlantic and the other over West Africa, are both moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next five days. — SOURCE: St. Lucia Met. Services

