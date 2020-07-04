6 a.m. July 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

6:00 a.m. Weather Report

Date: 04th July 2020

Forecaster: Emmanuel Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 22 mph or 35 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.9 mm.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:40 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy at times with a few showers.

Persons with dust allergies and respiratory illnesses are asked to be vigilant due to marginally poor air quality.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 9:24 am…High at 4:09 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:51 am…High at 5:16 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility, brisk winds and above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy at times with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate moderate to brisk easterly winds and above normal seas around the Eastern Caribbean for the next few days.

A plume of Saharan dust will continue to reduce shower activity, visibility and air quality over our region during the next couple of days.

A weak tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the lesser Antilles is moving quickly westward. This wave may cause some cloudiness and showers over the islands late tonight into Sunday.

Two other tropical waves located over the central and far Eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h. — SOURCE: St. Lucia Met. Services

