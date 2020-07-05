6 a.m. July 5, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

6:00 a.m. weather report

Date: 5th July 2020

Forecaster: Thomas Auguste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 23 mph or 37 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.9 mm

Sunset today: 6:36 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few showers today. An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected from tonight into Monday.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 10:10 am… High at 4:50 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:37 am… High at 5:57 pm

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to brisk winds and above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a few showers today. An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected from late tonight into tomorrow.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate moderate to brisk easterly winds around the Eastern Caribbean region for the next few days.

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to cause cloudy

periods with showers and possibly thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region from late Sunday into Monday.

Two other tropical waves located over the central and eastern tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h and 12 mph or 19 km/h, respectively.

— SOURCE: St. Lucia Met. Services

( 0 ) ( 0 )