6 a.m. July 6, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 6th July 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with showers nearby.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast at 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.0 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 3.9 mm.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h with occasional gusts.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 10:53 am… High at 5:28 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 12:20 pm… High at 6:35 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to brisk winds and rough seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave will cause occasional cloudiness, showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the region today.

A strong tropical wave, located about 650 miles east of the Windward Islands, has the potential for some slight development during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Thereafter conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development.

This wave is expected to bring heavy rainfall, cloudiness and isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region from tonight into tomorrow.

Another tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

