6 p.m. July 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

6:00 p.m. Weather Report

Date: 2nd July 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 24 mph or 39 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.4 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 1.0 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.4 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 3.3 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:40 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few brief showers.

Persons with dust allergies and respiratory illnesses are asked to be vigilant due to marginally poor air quality.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 6:47 pm…High at 1:35 am…Low at 08:37 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:14 pm…High at 2:42 am…Low at 10:04 am.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility and above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few brief showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will generate moderate to brisk easterly winds and above normal seas around the Eastern Caribbean for the next few days.

A plume of Saharan dust will continue to reduce shower activity, visibility and air quality over our region during the next couple of days.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next five days. – SOURCE: St. Lucia Met. Services

( 0 ) ( 0 )