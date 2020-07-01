6 p.m. July 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

6:00 p.m. Weather Report

Date: 1st July 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 17.4 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 4.7 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of June:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil. At GFL Charles Airport: 2.3 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:39 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 22 mph or 35 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a chance of a few brief showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 12:45 am… Low at 7:46 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 07:24 pm… High at 1:52 am.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy occasionally becoming cloudy with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Lingering moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave will cause a few cloudy periods and some scattered showers over some of the islands of the region tonight.

Another tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 20 mph or 19 km/h. Unfavorable upper-level conditions along with Saharan dust is limiting shower activity associated with this wave.

A third tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

The plume of Saharan dust is expected to reduce shower activity and visibility over the Eastern Caribbean region during the next couple of days.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next five days. – SOURCE: St. Lucia Met. Services

( 0 ) ( 0 )