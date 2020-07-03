6 p.m. July 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

6:00 p.m. Weather Report

Date: 3rd July 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.5 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 3.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.9 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 6..8 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:40 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy at times with a few scattered

showers.

Persons with dust allergies and respiratory illnesses are asked to be vigilant due to marginally poor air quality.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:36 pm…High at 2:23 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:03 pm…High at 3:30 am.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility, brisk winds and above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy at times with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate moderate to brisk easterly winds and above normal seas around the Eastern Caribbean for the next few days.

A plume of Saharan dust will continue to reduce shower activity, visibility, and air quality over our region during the next couple of days.

A low to mid-level trough may cause some cloudiness and showers over the Lesser Antilles from late Saturday into Sunday.

A tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 23 mph or 37 km/h.

A second tropical wave located just off the coast of West Africa is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next five days.

