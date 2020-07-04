6 p.m. July 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

6:00 p.m. Weather Report

Date: 4th July 2020

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: traceAt GFL Charles: trace

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.9 mm At GFL Charles: 6.8 mm

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:40 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Weather : Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 8:24 pm… High at 3:10 am

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:51 pm…. High at 4:17 am

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 4 to 7 feet or 1.2 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to brisk winds and above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with some scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate moderate to brisk easterly winds around the Eastern Caribbean region for the next few days.

A tropical wave located about 350 miles east of the lesser Antilles is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h. This wave is expected to start affecting the region by late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Two other tropical waves located over the Central and Eastern Tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h and 21 mph or 33 km/h, respectively.

