6 p.m. July 5, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 5th July 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with recent showers.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast at 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace At GFL Charles Airport: 0.2 mm

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.9 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 7.0 mm

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:11 pm… High at 3:54 am

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:38 pm… High at 5:01 am

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to brisk winds and rough seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate moderate to brisk easterly winds around the Eastern Caribbean region for the next few days.

A tropical wave will cause cloudy periods with showers and thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region from late tonight into tomorrow.

Two other tropical waves located over the central and eastern tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h and 12 mph or 19 km/h, respectively.

— SOURCE: St. Lucia Met. Services

