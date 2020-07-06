6 p.m. July 6, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 6th July 2020

Forecaster: Emmanuel Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 22 mph or 35 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 8.7 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 5.4 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 10.6 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 12.4 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:36 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 22 mph or 35 km/h, with occasional gusts.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms from late tonight into tomorrow.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 9:58 pm…High at 4:37 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 6:35 pm…Low at 11:25 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to brisk winds and above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms from late tonight into tomorrow.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Cloudiness and shower activity associated with the strong tropical just east of the islands have diminished significantly. However, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still expected as the wave moves westward across the region.

Another tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

