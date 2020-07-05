Annul Book Bursary Programme commences

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform the public of the commencement of the Annual Book Bursary Programme for 2020 catering to infant and primary school students.

This distribution and collection of books will be per district at the district offices with the exception of districts one to four, which will be conducted at the R.C. Boys’ Infant School, Castries.

Parents/guardians are to take note the following:

1. All text books being returned are to be proper condition;

2. The report book of the child/children/ward is up to date to reflect the child’s progress;

3. Present the child/children/ward book list;

4. Is in possession of last year’s contract form if the child is continuing on the programme;

5. Letter of authorization if you are acting on behalf of someone.

Parents and guardians are asked to note that the wearing of face masks and sanitation of hands will be required at distribution zones and that social distancing protocols will be in full effect. For further information and clarification please contact the student welfare officer, Education Office District 2, Sans Souci, telephone numbers 468-5443/5441.

SCHEDULE FOR BURSARY PROGRAMME 2020

DISTRICT 8 – July 6 – July 10, 2020 – EDUCATION OFFICE

DISTRICT 7 – July 13 – July 17, 2020 – EDUCATION OFFICE

DISTRICT 6 – July 20 – July 24, 2020 – EDUCATION OFFICE

DISTRICT 5 – July 27 – July 31, 2020 – MICOUD SECONDARY SCHOOL

DISTRICT 4 – August 3 – August 21, 2020 – R.C. BOYS’ INFANT

DISTRICT 3 – August 3 – August 7, 2020 – R.C. BOYS’ INFANT

DISTRICT 2 – August 10 – August 14, 2020 – R.C. BOYS’ INFANT

DISTRICT 1 – August 17 – August 21, 2020 – R.C. BOYS’ INFANT

– SOURCE: Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations

