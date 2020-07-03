Barbados: Man banned from all beaches for masturbating in public

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(BARBADOS NATION) — The man caught masturbating on the Richard Haynes Boardwalk has been banned from all beaches and must undergo outpatient treatment at the Psychiatric Hospital.

This was the sentence Magistrate Graveney Bannister imposed on Barry Christopher Cumberbatch when Cumberbatch reappeared before him in the Bridgetown Traffic Court on Tuesday.

Cumberbatch, 49, of Deighton Road, St Michael, had pleaded guilty to willfully, openly and lewdly exposing his person on the Richard Haynes Boardwalk on June 8.

Police received a report of a man masturbating in some bushes in the area where a gym class was being conducted.

