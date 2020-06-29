WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Bocage Amazonas were victorious in their second match against the North Eastern Veterans which occurred on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at 2 p.m. on the Balata playing field.

The North Eastern Veterans won the toss and decided that the Bocage Amazonas would tackle the crease first.

After the 20 overs, the Bocage Amazonas acquired 123 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Chico St. Hill hit a maiden half-century, scoring 56 runs not out in 63 balls. This included four 4’s and a 6. Other valuable contributions were made from Angus Tisson and Kareem Octave. Angus Tisson scored 18 runs in 21 balls which included one 6 while Kareem Octave made 18 runs in 20 balls which included two 4’s.

The pick of the bowlers for the North Eastern Veterans was C. Monrose who took 2 wickets for 34 runs in 3 overs and 1 wicket apiece to B. Philgence, C. Cepal, and F. Charles.

The North Eastern Veterans needed 124 runs to seal the victory but were restricted to 101 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. The top scorers for the North Eastern Veterans were C. Jn. Jacques who scored 21 runs in 30 balls which included two 4’s and a 6 and E. Charles who scored 23 not out in 30 balls which included one 4.

Other valuable contributions came from C. Isembert who scored 15 runs in 24 balls which included one 4 and A. Charles scoring 10 runs in 6 balls which included two 4’s.

The pick of the bowlers for the Bocage Amazonas was Kiwayne John who took 2 for 6 in his 4 overs. Other valuable contributions came from Carlton Edmund, Darrell Prevough, Yan Deriverre, and Gilbere Daniel who took one wicket apiece.

The match results: Bocage Amazonas won by 22 runs. Man of the Match: Chico St.Hill. —

SOURCE: Bocage Amazonas

