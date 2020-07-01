WhatsApp Email 43 Shares

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of five people in Marigot late Tuesday, June 30.

The victims include three males and two females.

A video clip showing some of the victims lying on a floor inside a building has been making its rounds on social media.

Reports indicate that the shooting occurred just before midnight on Tuesday.

According to sources, the victims were transported to the Owen King European Union (OKEU) Hospital.

Their condition was said to be stable when they were being transported to OKEU, the sources said.

Hours later, on Wednesday morning, July 1, a male was found dead with gunshot wounds in Bois Patat, Castries.

It is not clear if both incidents are related.

St. Lucia News Online will provide more information as it becomes available.

