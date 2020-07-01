(St. Lucia News Online) — Another Saint Lucia resident has fallen victim to violent crime.
Police said the latest victim is a male who was found dead on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020, in the Castries inner-city community of Bois Patat.
Police said the body appears to have several gunshot wounds and are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The lawmen have not released the identity of the victim.
Additional details were not available.
St. Lucia News Online will provide more information as it becomes available.
