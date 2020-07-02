CNN reporter Bruna Macedo robbed at knifepoint live on air

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

By Lia Eustachewich

(NEW YORK POST) — Video shows the moment a CNN reporter was mugged at knifepoint during a live broadcast in Brazil.

Bruna Macedo was reporting on rising water levels from heavy rain at Sao Paulo’s Bandeiras Bridge when the suspect is seen in the background crossing the bridge, News.com.au reported.

About two minutes later, while Macedo is speaking with anchor Rafael Colombo, the man appears next to her.

She at first greets the suspect as Colombo continues to talk about the water levels. But he then pulls a knife on the reporter — causing her to step back as the camera cuts to the scene of a wet street.

Macedo handed over two phones during the attack. She wasn’t injured.

“She had a terrible scare but she is fine,” Colombo told Brazilian newspaper Fohla de Sao Pauolo, according to the outlet.

