Committee appointed to oversee Saint Lucia COVID-19 telethon funds

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Government of Saint Lucia has appointed a three-person independent committee to oversee the management of funds raised from the National COVID-19 Response Telethon.

The telethon was held on Easter Sunday and received overwhelming support from the private sector and the wider public, who made large and small donations, all of which contributed to the uniting of our nation in a time of crisis.

Local musicians, singers, announcers and more, lent their talent to the cause and Saint Lucia raised millions for protective supplies for our front-liners and COVID-19-related initiatives such as the national feeding program.

Since the telethon, the National Community Foundation (NCF) has been receiving the pledged funds and pledgers with outstanding balances are encouraged to make payments to the NCF.

The Independent Committee, comprising NIC Chairman Mr. Isaac Anthony, retired managing director Dr. Charmaine Gardner and former director of finance Ms. Cointha Thomas, will oversee and manage the disbursement of the funds and ensure monies are utilized for the purpose intended.

All payments will be channeled through the NCF and requests for use of the fund from prospective beneficiaries will be received by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture, and Creative Industries.

In setting up this administrative framework to manage the funds, the Government of Saint Lucia is confident that the best practices will be used so the funds reach those who need it most. Therefore, effective next week the NCF will commence the requisite disbursements approved by the Committee.

The Government of Saint Lucia continues to thank all the agencies responsible for the success of the telethon and especially the public for the immense show of love and support for our nation’s front-liners and those directly impacted by COVID-19. Let’s continue to do this together!

— SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

