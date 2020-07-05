‘Crime boss’ murdered in Trinidad and Tobago

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Tobago Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the island’s fifth homicide for the year. The incident occurred at Gru Gru Patch, Providence Road on Saturday morning.

Dead is Alveion Nurse aka Crime Boss, 26, of Providence Road, Les Coteaux.

According to police reports, around 7 am officers from the Moriah Police Station were on patrol in the Gru Gru Patch, Providence Road area, when they observed blood on a retaining wall along the roadway. Nurse was found dead at the base of the retaining wall with a single gunshot wound to his face.

It is believed that Nurse and his killer were sitting on the retaining wall when the incident occurred. He was then allegedly thrown over, landing face-up on the bank of the river.

District Medical Officer Dr Fidelis Okali visited the scene and ordered the body removed to the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary.

While there is no motive for the killing, police told Guardian Media that Nurse was known to them, as he had several matters pending before the court including larceny, common assault, robbery with aggravation and one previous conviction for the possession of marijuana.

Relatives who preferred to remain anonymous, accused the police of killing their relative. They said one of the matters was scheduled to be heard at the courts soon.

It was in February this year that Nurse was charged for the $1.2 million jewelry heist at the Lowlands Mall branch of Caribbean Jewellers. Although the court denied him bail when he appeared at that time due to his prior crimes, he was eventually granted bail approximately tone month ago.

The Tobago Homicide Bureau is continuing investigations.

