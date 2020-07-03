Cuban Medical Brigade receives English certification from SALCC

WhatsApp Email 17 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) will recognize Cuban medical personnel who successfully completed the first phase of an English as a Second Language (ESL) course.

It was organised as a goodwill initiative for the Medical Brigade.

The ceremony to present certificates of completion will be held at the Golden Palm Events Center in Rodney Bay on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 3 p.m.

The workshops spanned five weeks, from June 1 to July 2, 2020.

The English as a Second Language programme was designed to help the Cuban doctors and nurses communicate with local medical personnel, patients, and the community at large while they helped St. Lucia fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SALCC expresses profound gratitude to the Cuban Medical team for their selfless work here. Approximately 80 Cubans completed the programme.

Sessions continue in July 2020 with the second batch of new learners as well as continuing participants.

— SOURCE: SALCC

