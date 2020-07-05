CWI names Phizz as official hydration tablet partner

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

SOUTHAMPTON, England – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that Phizz is the official hydration tablet partner to CWI and the West Indies teams.

The partnership is set to launch on the pitch on Wednesday, July 8 in the team’s highly anticipated first Test match of the Sandals West Indies Tour of England 2020 in the #RaiseTheBat Series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The second and third Test matches will be at Emirates Old Trafford Bowl in Manchester on July 16-20 and July 24-28.

Phizz is scientifically formulated to create the most comprehensive formula of hydration, vitamins, and minerals. It was created as a hydration amplifier, ensuring players rapidly absorb two to three times more than drinking water alone, while also replenishing the main electrolytes lost in sweat.

“Player nutrition and hydration is key in supporting performance, recovery, and immune systems under stress from training and travel,” said Dr. Oba Gulston, CWI’s sports science and medicine manager. “We are pleased to bring Phizz on board. We feel that Phizz provides the ideal blend of hydration, essential vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes to support our athletes.”

Dominic Warne, commercial and marketing director for CWI, said: “We are excited to have Phizz on board to support our athletes on the pitch and on the road as one of our technical partners. This great addition to our family of technical partnerships brings genuine benefits for our teams’ preparation and performance development.”

Yasmin Badiani, Phizz head of sport, said: “Phizz is proud to partner a legendary team such as the West Indies. This is a big moment for our growing company, and we are looking forward to working closely with the team on this partnership.”

Phizz supplies more than 60 professional sports clubs as well as airlines, gyms, and five-star hotels around the world.

— SOURCE: CWI Media

