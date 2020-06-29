WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and the government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders has changed. The retail price of gasoline, kerosene and diesel remains unchanged.

Gasoline remains unchanged at $2.53 per litre or $11.50 per gallon; kerosene remains unchanged at $1.57 per litre or $7.15 per gallon; diesel remains unchanged at $2.30 per litre or $10.44 per gallon.

Meanwhile, the 20-pound cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $25.82 to $27.01 per cylinder; the 22-pound cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $28.40 to $29.71 per cylinder; and the 100-pound cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $144.05 to $155.93 per cylinder.

The price changes take effect from Monday, June 29. The public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, July 20, 2020. — SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce

