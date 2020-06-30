DID YOU KNOW: Saint Lucia’s governor general history

WhatsApp Email 32 Shares

Editor’s note: The information for this article was gathered from multiple sources. However, the article was originally published on St. Lucia News Online on Feb. 18, 2014, and is being republished by popular request. The info has also been updated.

Did you know that from Independence until now that St. Lucia has had six governors general?

Sir Allen Lewis was the first governor general and was inaugurated on February 22, 1979. However, after the July 2, 1979 general elections he was replaced with Governor General Boswell Williams.

Williams served as Head of State until 1983 and he was again replaced by Sir Allen, who served for a longer period during his second term. Sir Allen was replaced by retired public servant, Sir Stanislaus James.

Sir Stanislaus was succeeded by ex-political leader, veteran Cabinet minister and businessman, Sir George Mallet, who remained in the post until 1997 when Dame Pearlette Calliopa Louisy was appointed.

Louisy was the first woman to hold this office, into which she was sworn on September 19, 1997. She resigned on December 31, 2017, and was succeeded by Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac, who was appointed to that post in January 2018.

