(St. Lucia News Online) — The days of Dominic Fedee as parliamentary representative of Anse La Raye/Canaries are numbered.

That’s the belief of political leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) and opposition leader of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 2, 2020, Pierre, while not naming Fedee, said the “current representative” of Anse La Raye/Canaries has “done nothing to help the people” of that constituency.

“I want to thank Mr. Cyprian Lansiquot for his contribution to the constituency of Anse La Raye/Canaries and for pledging his commitment to the new candidate Wayne Girard.

“I am confident that with his support Wayne will defeat the current representative who has done nothing to help the people of Anse Lay Raye/Canaries. Together, we will get Saint Lucia back on her feet,” Pierre said.

Pierre had presented Girard officially to the public on Oct. 13, 2019. Below is the original article on that introduction — published on Oct. 14, 2019.

“Humble, qualified, disclipined” Wayne Girard to represent SLP in Anse La Raye/Canaries

Leader of the opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) Philip P. Pierre has introduced Wayne Girard as the candidate who will represent the Anse La Raye/Canaries constituency for the party in the next general elections.

Pierre presented Girard on Sunday, Oct. 13 during his speech at the open session of the SLP’s Conference of Delegates, held at the Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary School in Marigot.

Just before making the announcement, Pierre told supporters that the party has now begun its candidate selection and described Girard as “one of our outstanding candidates” and “first of the new members of our winning team”.

Pierre said Girard was born in Jacmel and is a people’s person.

“Wayne has decided to put his hand up and take on the struggle for bread freedom and justice,” Pierre told the conference.

“Wayne embodies the future of our party. He was born in Jacmel, in the heart of the constituency. He grew up among the people, never lost touch with them, has always contributed to worthy causes in the community. He is young, handsome, qualified, humble, tall, and disciplined.

“More importantly, he loves people. I urge the people of Anse La Raye to embrace and support Wayne Girard as the next parliamentary representative for Anse La Raye/Canaries. I have full confidence in Wayne Girard,” the SLP leader added.

The current parliament representative for Anse La Raye/Canaries is the ruling United Workers Party’s Dominic Fedee, who is also the minister in the Ministry for Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries.

Pierre is planning to get all 17 candidates confirmed by early 2020.

“In the movement to victory we need passionate, honest, disciplined, hardworking and dedicated individuals to represent our Party as candidates at the next general elections. The constituency groups have been mandated to start the search for candidates in the remaining 11 constituencies. I have a practical and ambitious plan to have all our 17 candidates by early next year,” he said.

The SLP conference continues on Sunday, October 20 with the closed session — at the same venue — where internal Party business will be dealt with, a press release stated.

