French woman thrown from roller coaster dies as husband tries to grab her feet

By Lee Brown

(NEW YORK POST) — A woman was thrown to her death from a roller coaster in France — as her husband desperately tried to catch her feet, according to reports.

The unidentified 32-year-old mother was celebrating her 2-year-old child’s birthday at Saint-Paul Park in Oise on Saturday when tragedy struck on a Formula 1 ride, the Courrier Picard said.

“She went over the [safety] bar and her husband tried to catch her by the foot,” a witness named Farida told the paper.

It is the same ride where a 35-year-old woman died after getting thrown out in 2009, the paper said.

Park officials confirmed to FR24 News that a woman died at the scene Saturday after falling while the ride was “in operation.”

“The park area has been completely cut off for visitors,” Parc Saint-Paul director Gilles Campion said in a press release, FR24 said.

“All the teams join the family to express their deep sadness following this event.”

Police are still investigating the cause of the deadly accident at the park that attracts nearly 380,000 visitors per year, the reports said.

