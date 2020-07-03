Government of Saint Lucia-Monroe College Scholarships to be awarded for new academic year

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Education, Innovation, and Gender Relations invites suitably qualified persons to submit applications for the Government of Saint Lucia-Monroe College Scholarship to pursue bachelor’s degrees tenable at Monroe College (Saint Lucia Campus).

Fifteen awards will cover 50 percent of tuition fees and three awards will cover 100 percent of tuition fees.

These awards are applicable ONLY to new students commencing studies in the new academic year September 2020. Applicants are to note that:

a. the scholarships cover tuition cost only and do not include the cost of books or any other expenses;

b. scholarships are not transferrable and can only be used by the awardees;

c. scholarship awardees must complete the application process and must be accepted to Monroe College for the Fall 2020 semester; this commences in September 2020;

d. awardees must maintain a minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0; and

e. awardees must agree to adhere and abide by all the rules and policies as outlined in the current school’s catalogue and /or Student Handbook.

To be eligible for an award, an applicant must meet the following criteria:

be citizens of Saint Lucia — proof of citizenship must be submitted;

2. have gained acceptance into Monroe College (St. Lucia Campus) for the academic year commencing September 2020, to pursue full-time studies. A letter of acceptance MUST be presented at the time of submitting your application;

3. the area of study must be listed on the “Government of Saint Lucia List of Approved Areas for National Training 2018/2021” which can be accessed on the Government of Saint Lucia’s website: www.govt.lc, and http://scholarships.education.gov.lc/priority lists; and

4. be in financial need (Financial Needs Assessment form must be completed).

Application Process

Applications are done ONLY online via: http://scholarships.education.gov.lc/

a. SCAN all required documents (Ensure that all documents are legible).

b. Complete the online application and upload the required documents to your online application.

c. After submitting the online application, you will receive a confirmation email. If you do not receive the confirmation email after submitting your online application, please send an email to [email protected]/c or call 468-5229.

Required Documents:

1. Verified copies of academic, professional, and technical certificates (verified by the Department of Education).

2. Transcripts of completed programmes from the last educational institution.

3. Letter of admission to institution

4. Copy of birth certificate

5. Two letters of recommendations

6. Cover minute from permanent secretary/head of department, endorsing the request for training (for Public Service employees only).

7. Statement of Conduct and Work Ethics Form (for public service employees only).

8. Resume

9. Financial Needs Assessment Form

Please note that incomplete applications will be deemed ineligible and not be considered. Late submissions will not be accepted.

For further information, persons may also contact the Human Resource Development (HRD) Unit at telephone numbers 468-5229/5430/5431.

The deadline date for the submission of online application is Friday. July 31, 2020.

— SOURCE: Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations

( 0 ) ( 0 )