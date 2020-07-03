Guyana: Farmer kills man for eating his wild meat and cassava bread

WhatsApp Email 1 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A 49-year-old farmer on Monday confessed to bludgeoning a man with a piece of wood after accusing him of eating his wild meat and cassava bread.

Charles Leonard known as ‘Poon’ of Port Kaituma appeared before High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds via Zoom and pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge which stated that between October 5 and 6, 2017, he unlawfully killed Romel Gouveia called ‘White Boy.’

The State was represented by prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Tyra Bakker while Leonard was represented by Attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon. The case was adjourned to July 20 pending a probation report.

The News Room understands that the victim lived with Leonard and his wife at Port Kaituma and between October 5 and 6, 2017, the two men had a misunderstanding.

It is alleged that Leonard was intoxicated and saw Gouveia in the kitchen eating his wild meat with cassava bread. He became angry, picked up a piece of wood and lashed Gouveia to the head.

Gouveia was discovered lying on the kitchen floor in a motionless state by Leonard’s wife. The matter was reported to the Police and Leonard was arrested.

