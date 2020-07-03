WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A 43-year-old man, who suffers from a form of mental illness, on Monday confessed to killing his 83–year-old bedridden father Mohamed Sulaymon by beating him with a piece of wood at their Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara home on January 13, 2015.

Alli Mohamed appeared before High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds via Zoom; he was initially charged with murder but opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

The State was represented by Prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Tyra Bakker while Mohamed was represented by Attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir.

Sentencing is adjourned to July 20 pending a probation report.

According to reports, on the day in question, Mohammed armed himself with a piece of wood and dealt his sister several lashes; she ran out of the house.

Mohamed then entered his father’s room and beat him with the wood.

The elderly man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). He subsequently died.

