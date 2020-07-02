Guyana: Man shoots mother of three who wanted to end their relationship

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Police are on the hunt for a man who fled the scene after shooting his girlfriend to her head on Wednesday morning at Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice, Region 5.

Injured is 28-year-old Devlyn Garraway, a mother of three, who is currently battling for her life at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The News Room understands that at approximately 9:30h, the suspect who was identified as Julian Arthur, went to the home of Garraway where an argument ensued after which he whipped out a gun and shot her. The bullet exited through her jaw.

The News Room understands Garraway wanted to end the relationship since the suspect became abusive.

According to the victim’s sister, Leoni Robertson, she immediately rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital when she received the news but was told that she was transferred to the New Amsterdam.

