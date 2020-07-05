Guyana: Woman caught with Venezuelan woman’s baby who was missing for four months

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Police in Berbice on Friday arrested a 50-year-old woman who was found with a baby girl that was reported missing by her mother in March.

Patricia Gomes known as ‘Beverly’ of Nurney Village, East Berbcie Corentyne told investigators that the mother of the then nine-month-old baby asked her to take the baby to a hospital outside of the Cuyuni/Mazaruni District, Region 7.

At the time, both women were employed as cooks at Quart Stone, Backdam in Cuyuni and the mother would usually leave the child in Gomes’ care.

Gomes told the Police that the baby’s mother, who is a Venezuelan national, gave her the baby’s birth certificate and other documents as she journeyed from Region 7 to the capital city and visited the Georgetown Public Hospital with the baby.

At the Georgetown Hospital, the doctors there treated the toddler and reportedly told Gomes to take her regularly to the clinic for further check-ups.

Gomes told Police that the mother was supposed to collect the baby girl three days later but she never showed up and so Gomes took her to her Nurney Village house.

Gomes told the Police that she tried calling the mother repeatedly but her cellphone went to voicemail.

Commander of Region 7, Linden Lord told the News Room a missing child report was made and an investigation was launched.

Lord said Police received information about the child in Berbice and as such, assistance was sought from the ranks in Region 6.

On Friday, the Police along with the parents of the baby went to the home of Gomes, where they found the child. After she was positively identified, the child was handed over to the parents.

The Commander said a file was prepared and was sent for legal advice relating to charges against Gomes.

Meanwhile, a resident of Nurney told the News Room that she saw a post on social media on Thursday with the missing child and she immediately contacted Gomes.

As such, they called the number and informed the parents of where the baby was.

“She [Gomes] was happy to hear that the parents were looking for the child, because she was trying so long to get a hold of them,” the resident told the News Room.

