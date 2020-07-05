Lion Rocha Tobierre takes the helm

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Lions and Leos of Zone 3B held a historical virtual installation of officers via the Zoom platform to install officers to lead the clubs during the Lionistic year July 01, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

The ceremony saw Lion Rocha Tobierre taking up the responsibility of Zone chairperson to provide leadership and strategic direction to the five Lions clubs and three Leo clubs in Saint Lucia.

The theme chosen by Lion Tobierre to guide the year’s activities is, “Serve with Passion in Service and Fellowship”.

Zone Chairperson Tobierre pledged her full cooperation, and in turn, implored clubs to give support, help, loyalty, and of greater importance, attendance at club meetings, and participation in club fundraising and community service initiatives.

She invited Lions and Leos to serve with these words: “Together, we will be able to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate and in our own lives as we gain personal and professional skills that will last a lifetime”. As Mahatma Gandhi rightly said, “́The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others“.

Board of Directors of the Lions Club of Castries led by Lion Christopher EmmanuelAlso assuming leadership positions in the various clubs were Presidents: Noorani Azeez, Gros Islet Lions Club; Christopher Emmanuel, Castries Lions Club; Virgil Bideau, Micoud Lions Club; Asif Darcheville, Vieux Fort Lions Club; John Williams, Soufriere Piton Lions; Meghan Gonzague, Leo Club of Castries; Jada Emmanuel, Castries Comprehensive Alpha Leo Club and Aqil Melchoir, Hewanorra Plains Alpha Leo Club. The presidents all outlined their themes and plans for the Lionistic year.

The outgoing Zone Chairperson, Lion Lana La Force, was pleased with the accomplishments during the past year and applauded the clubs for undertaking service activities in the international president and district governor’s core areas of focus.

Outgoing Zone chairperson Lana was particularly pleased that the two pilot clubs – Castries Lions and Vieux Fort Lions — had successfully completed the strategic plan — District 60B Forward. She urged the other clubs to adopt this strategic planning process as it provides an avenue for reengineering and refocusing club operations for greater effectiveness.

A number of clubs were recognized by the District – the Hewanorra plains Leo Club for positive membership growth and the Soufriere Piton Lions Club for their Lion Fish Derby project. The Zone collaboration with the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association, the Kids In Sight Project, was also recognized.

For this year, 2020-2021, the clubs will focus on projects and activities that will help achieve the goals set by District Governor Lion Maureen Graham, PMJF, which are empowering communities, clubs, leadership, membership, Leo Club Program and the LCIF Campaign 100, as we build a better tomorrow through kindness.

— SOURCE: Lions Clubs in Saint Lucia

( 0 ) ( 0 )