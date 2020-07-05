‘Mamai’ Micoud we are working for you’ Stephenson King says

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Minister in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, Stephenson King, said he is working hard on behalf of the residents of Micoud.

The former prime minister, as usual, took to his Facebook page to update Saint Lucians on the many projects that are being executed under his ministry.

One of those projects is the rehabilitation of Spring Road in Micoud South.

He said “progress” is being made in the completion of the road.

“Paving works commenced on Monday, June 29, signalling the start of the final phase,” he wrote on his official Facebook page on July 1, 2020.

He said the project is ahead of schedule.

“Mamai’ Micoud we are working for you,” he added. Below are photos the minister shared on the ongoing works.

