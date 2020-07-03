“Our people deserve world-class health care” — Chastanet

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has said the time has come to make “drastic improvements” to Saint Lucia’s healthcare system because Saint Lucians deserve “world-class health care”.

“Our government has indicated that this fiscal year is the year for health and the time to make drastic improvements within the healthcare system. Our people deserve world-class health care and our medical and ancillary staff deserve to work in suitable facilities,” Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page on Friday, July 3.

Completion of the St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project will continue in this financial year, Chastanet said, promising to make this project come to fruition.

“Government is aware of the passionate debate that surrounds this project, accordingly government is deeply committed to delivering on this important facility,” he said.

COVID-19 restrictions have caused “slight delays” in the project but the prime minister noted that work on the structural frame is about 90 percent complete.

Preparations for the architectural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing phases are now being put in place, he said.

According to Chastanet, the hospital will be a “90-bed facility featuring a two-storey main wing which will be integrated with other buildings to cater for a range of inpatient and out-patient services”.

“The financing for the Project comes from a loan from the Ex-Im Bank of the Republic of China, with cumulative expenditure from October 2018 amounting to EC$50 million,” he said.

The St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project employs about 400 persons, Chastanet added.

