(St. Lucia News Online) — Castries East Parliamentary Representative Philip J. Pierre is ensuring that his constituency and the wider Saint Lucia are aware that there are “brighter days” ahead under his leadership and the governance of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP).

Pierre is also leader of the Opposition and political leader of the SLP.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, July 4, Pierre informed the public that he has been spending quality time with his extended family — the people of Castries East — via his walk-throughs in the community.

“Over two decades, I have proudly served the people of Castries East with a sense of honor, humility, and integrity,” he said.

The former deputy prime minister said “putting people first” has always been the hallmark of his political career.

He assured that things will get better under an SLP administration should they win the upcoming general elections.

“I am equally hopeful about the future and assure my Castries East family and the rest of Saint Lucia that brighter days are ahead under my leadership and the Saint Lucia Labour Party,” he said.

Pierre has been the parliamentary representative for Castries East since 1997. He became deputy prime minister and minister for infrastructure, port services and transport in 2011 under the Kenny Anthony Administration.

He defeated Fortuna Belrose of the United Workers Party (UWP) – presently the ruling party — in the 2016 general elections by 327 votes.

Pierre tallied 2,903 votes and Belrose, who has been confirmed by the UWP to run again, garnered 2,576 votes, according to the Saint Lucia Electoral Department.

Belrose is the current minister for culture and the creative industries.

The date for the next general elections has not been called as yet but campaigning by the two major political parties — SLP and UWP — is heating up.

