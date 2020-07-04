Pierre pays tribute to former deputy governor general Cornelius Lubin

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — An outstanding, model citizen.

Those are the words used by Opposition Leader and Saint Lucia Labour Party Political Leader Philip J. Pierre to describe Saint Lucia’s former deputy governor general Cornelius Lincoln Lubin, OBE, MBE, who passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Lubin was buried on Tuesday, June 30 at the Choc Cemetery after an official funeral service held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church the same day.

Writing on his Facebook page on June 30, Pierre, who attended Lubin’s funeral, said: “An outstanding, model citizen, who loved his country and gave of his life in service to the betterment of our nation is the best description of Mr. Lubin and even this is an understatement of his unwavering commitment to Saint Lucia. I would like to take this opportunity to extend sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones on behalf of the executive and members of the Saint Lucia Labour Party.”

Lubin served as deputy governor general to Dame Pearlette Louisy — Saint Lucia’s first female governor general — from August 2007 to September 2013, according to a press release from the Department of External Affairs.

The Department said he also served as the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, the director of health policy, and the National Population coordinator.

“He was dedicated to serving his country and people at the national and community levels,” the Department added.

