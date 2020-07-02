WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) on Thursday, July 2 announced that the Pigeon Island National Landmark will reopen to the general public from Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

In a press release, the SLNT said the “long-awaited” reopening was approved by the Ministry of Health.

“In addition to the national protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, wearing of face masks, and hand sanitizing, the Ministry of Health has approved guidelines specific to the Landmark to keep both visitors and staff safe,” the SLNT said. “These include limits to the number of persons to be allowed into the Landmark as well as limits to numbers enjoying specific areas at any one time. Staff will be on hand to provide further details and guidance to ensure your safety.”

The organisation said it is pleased that it can once again provide Saint Lucians and visitors with a “peaceful and relaxing getaway from today’s stresses”.

Visit the SLNT at www.slunatrust.org on social media or call its office at 452 5005 to enquire about packages.

Facebook: Saint Lucia National Trust

Instagram: saint_lucia_national_trust

Twitter: NationalTrustLC

