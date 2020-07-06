PM, Fedee, Belmar-George to update nation

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George will give an update to the nation this evening (Monday, July 6) on Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response and the new travel protocols that will go into effect on July 9, 2020.

The update is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The broadcast will be available on NTN channel 122, Facebook.com/SaintLuciaGovernment, Youtube.com/SaintLuciaGovernment and on local television and radio stations.

Members of the public are encouraged to send in their questions for the panel to [email protected]

