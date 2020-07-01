Residential waste collection now twice per week SLSWMA says

WhatsApp Email 9 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority (SLSWMA) wishes to inform the general public that residential waste collection has been increased from a once to twice-weekly service (see full waste collection schedule at https://www.sluswma.org/?p=1931).

Residents are reminded to bag all waste and place out for collection by 7 a.m. on the designated collection day.

A mass bulk waste collection drive will be undertaken during the latter part of July ahead of the recommencement of the monthly bulk waste collection. Residents will be permitted to exceed the two items per-household limit during this programme.

The SLSWMA reminds all that only household items will be collected (e.g. household appliances, old furniture). Construction and demolition waste (e.g. roofing material, tiles, concrete) will not be accepted.

The Waste Management Facilities will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on public holidays. Both facilities will remain closed on Sundays. Members of the public will be permitted to access the sites only during the aforementioned times.

Residents experiencing problems with waste collection services are asked to contact the Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority via WhatsApp at 724-5544, 285-2762, or call 453-2208. — SOURCE: SLSWMA

