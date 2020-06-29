Saint Lucia rebrands its Buy Local Campaign

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development, and Consumer Affairs, in collaboration with other public and private sector partners, will be officially launching its rebranded Buy Local Campaign dubbed “Love Saint Lucia”.

The goal of the campaign is to build resilience in the Saint Lucian economy by encouraging hobby farming, maximizing the potential of local industry, improving consumer awareness, and increasing the domestic market share of our local manufacturers and service providers.

In light of the above, the Ministry of Commerce wishes to encourage the general public to tune into the Government of Saint Lucia National Television Network or the Government of Saint Lucia Facebook page to be part of this official launch slated for Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10 a.m.

For further information, kindly contact the Ministry of Commerce at telephone numbers 468-4238 or 468-4218. — SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs

