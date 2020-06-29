Saint Lucia’s tourism transportation providers undergo COVID-19 training

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — In anticipation of the arrival of visitors to Saint Lucia following the untimely interruption of the tourism industry, the Ministry of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries continues its efforts at providing capacity building in health and safety protocols to the various sub-sectors of the tourism industry.

One such sub-sector is tourism transportation, an integral component of the tourism value chain, signaling the re-opening of the tourism industry.

In light of this, a training program on COVID-19 health and safety practices has been scheduled over three days from Monday, June 29, 2019 to Wednesday, July 1, 2020, targeting a total of 1,000 transportation providers.

The training will be delivered on the following health-related topics at various venues in the north and south of the island:

– Facts on COVID-19

– Surveillance and safety measures

– Infection prevention and control measures

– Personal risk responses – work from home

– Any other area deemed necessary

The Ministry of Tourism anticipates that upon completion of this program, tourism transportation service providers will be adequately equipped with information relating to COVID-19, which will allow for practicing the proper protocols when interfacing with visitors entering the island, as well as self-protection from potential cases.

The Ministry of Tourism extends heartfelt thanks to the Department of Environmental Health for its continued collaboration in the overall preparedness of the tourism industry through the preparation of various protocols and procedures.

We also acknowledge the accommodation properties that have graciously agreed to facilitate the training sessions, i.e Bay Gardens Beach Resort, Ladera Resort, Stonefieled Resort, Leisure Inn, Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort and Marigot Bay Resort.

For further information, please contact Samantha Charles (Tourism Officer) at 468-4617 / 720-4618, email: [email protected] or Timothy Ferdinand (Tourism Officer) at 468-4609 / 724-7108, email: [email protected] — SOURCE: Ministry of Tourism

