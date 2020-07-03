SALCC applications close July 3

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Applications to the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) for the academic year 2020-2021 will close on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The College moved to online applications due to the closure of schools and businesses during the COVID pandemic.

Individuals interested in pursuing any of the College’s 50 programmes offered at the certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s level are invited to visit the website at www.salcc.edu.lc to complete an application.

For the first time, the College offered an entry exam in Mathematics and English given the uncertainties of the scheduling of CXC examinations and possible delays in issuing of results.

Fifth form students of secondary schools around the island and private individuals who had not achieved passes in Mathematics and English wrote the examinations at their respective schools and at the Morne and South campuses on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

The College continues to work toward its scheduled reopening date with a cadre of new and exciting programmes that reflect 21st century needs.

The SALCC is also preparing to offer classes online or face to face as the environment dictates. Over 1,000 applications have been received thus far. — SOURCE: SALCC

( 0 ) ( 0 )