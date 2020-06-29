Sidewalks on Bridge Street, Castries to be resurfaced next month

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project (ORTCP) will next month undertake sidewalk improvement works on Bridge Street, Castries.

The two areas which will be resurfaced are the area between 1st National Bank and the FICS building (where KFC was formerly located) and the area near the Bank of Saint Lucia building, on the corner of Bridge Street and Jeremie Street.

Most of the work (involving concrete mixing etc.) will be undertaken off-site in order to mitigate inconveniences and disruption to the city. The works will be mostly undertaken at night and on weekends to reduce the level of inconveniences.

View the key information points below:

– Works will commence during the last week of June 2020 and end in August 2020.

– Most of the work (involving concrete mixing etc.) will be undertaken off-site in order to mitigate inconveniences and disruption to city-life. Thus, works in the city centre will not commence before July.

– Works will be mostly undertaken during the night and on weekends to reduce the level of inconveniences.

– The two areas which will be resurfaced are the area between 1st National Bank and the FICS building (where KFC was formerly located) and by the Bank of Saint Lucia building on the corner of Bridge Street and Jeremie Street.

– Planters will be erected over the existing centre-drain structure.

– Truncated domes will be placed near the corners of RJ Clarke building and the Blue Coral Mall to increase accessibility for the physically challenged.

– New slabs will be placed over drains.

– Drains will be cleaned.

The ORTCP will share any further updates as information becomes available. For concerns/queries please contact Madonna Monrose at 721-9678 (for social issues) or Jean Mederick at 484.1352 (for construction-related issues). — SOURCE: OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project

( 0 ) ( 0 )