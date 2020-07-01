WhatsApp Email 7 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — News website St. Lucia News Online launched Phase 2 of its rebranding campaign on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

The result is a fast-loading mobile theme, according to Merrick Andrews, managing director and editor of the website’s parent company, Andrews Media Services Corp. (AMSC).

“It is a very simple, easy-to-navigate, and lightning-fast mobile theme that is compatible with most, if not all, mobile phones, tablets and iPads,” he said.

Readers are also able to comment on stories as they would on the desktop, Andrews said.

“A faster mobile site means using up less data to view our news,” he said. “Work is still undergoing to make both the mobile and desktop versions much faster, because nothing is perfect, and at AMSC, we strive for perfection. We also welcome constructive criticism which can be emailed to us via [email protected] or [email protected], or via our Facebook inbox.”

Phase 1 of the rebranding project was launched on Tuesday, June 30 with the unveiling of the new website design and new logo.

Other phases of the rebranding campaign will be launched in the coming days.

“All this work is taking a lot of personal and financial sacrifices because there is little business being generated in the economies across the world due to the COVIV-19 pandemic. But staying idle and doing nothing will not make things better. We have to push, be creative, and come up with alternative solutions. Remember, survival is key. And stick with positive people,” the company’s director advises.

More about St. Lucia News Online

St. Lucia News Online is the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia and one of the largest in the Caribbean, boasting 719,304 unique visitors (September 2018) — and over 3 million page views per month.

It is Saint Lucia’s first online-only daily/up-to-the-minute news medium, bringing news from the island and around the world.

Founded in December 2008, St. Lucia News Online was first published online in late March 2009. Publication ceased temporarily shortly after, in 2009, to facilitate two other projects, but resumed publication officially on Oct. 1, 2012. It has been online non-stop since.

The aim of St. Lucia News Online is to bring accurate, professional, reliable, and entertaining daily and up-to-the-minute news, photos, videos, audio, and commentary, from St. Lucia and around the world, to people in St. Lucia and the St. Lucian Diaspora.

In 2007, Andrews founded dominicanewsonline.com and published it continuously through Andrews Publishing Company Ltd. for four years before selling the business, in December 2011, to Duravision Inc.

BVINews.com, founded by Andrews in 2006 and operated through Alliance News Ltd, was fully sold to Graphic Design BVI (now operating as Media Expressions Limited) on April 19, 2013.

BVINew.com and dominicanewsonline.com were the first in their respective countries to provide daily up-to-the-minute breaking news, online.

Andrews started his journalism career in 1998-1999 while still in high school, as a correspondent for a community weekly, and as head of his school’s magazine and founder of his school’s newsletter/newspaper. He eventually moved on to work for other publications in his native Jamaica, including the Jamaica Gleaner where he was a sports reporter, lifestyle reporter, and Youth Link magazine coordinator. He also won several national journalism awards while working at the Gleaner. He freelanced for a number of regional and international publications, and news agencies, and worked in several Caribbean islands as a journalist and businessman — in print, broadcast and online media.

